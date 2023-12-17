D Orazio & Associates Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 548.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,468 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $36.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

