D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 1,113 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 229,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

