D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 16,230 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,230 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $853,748,000. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,320,000 after acquiring an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,786.7% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,157,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $102.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.20. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $93.46 and a 12 month high of $107.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

