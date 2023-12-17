D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 514.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Novartis by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,414,000 after acquiring an additional 83,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $97.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $99.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

