D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes $361,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $307.91 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $309.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.22.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

