D Orazio & Associates Inc. Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,695. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $79.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day moving average of $73.06. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.25 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.79%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

