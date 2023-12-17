Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF) Short Interest Update

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DAIUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,414,500 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the November 15th total of 1,740,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14,145.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DAIUF remained flat at $19.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. Daifuku has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $57.15.

Daifuku Co, Ltd. provides consulting, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and after-sales services for logistics systems and material handling equipment in Japan and internationally. It offers automated storage, transport, sorting, and picking systems to distributors, including e-commerce, retail, wholesale, transportation, and warehousing customers, as well as to food, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals manufactures; and cleanroom transport and storage systems used in manufacturing semiconductors and flat panel displays for electronics companies and component manufacturers.

