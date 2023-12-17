Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 14.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $39,043,000. Phraction Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.07.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $227.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.55 and its 200-day moving average is $233.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

