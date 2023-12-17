Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 9,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $1,146,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,009 shares in the company, valued at $28,212,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $6,280,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,111 shares in the company, valued at $22,977,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total value of $1,146,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,212,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 539,137 shares of company stock valued at $57,439,735. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Datadog alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth about $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Stock Up 1.6 %

DDOG stock opened at $122.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.94 and a 200 day moving average of $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1,021.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $123.82.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Read More

