Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Daxor Price Performance

NASDAQ DXR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. 2,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15. Daxor has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

Daxor Company Profile

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions.

