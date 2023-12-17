Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daxor Co. (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Daxor Price Performance
NASDAQ DXR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.55. 2,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,515. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15. Daxor has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.13.
Daxor Company Profile
