Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Lifted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after buying an additional 15,906,784 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after purchasing an additional 616,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DE. Bank of America decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE:DE opened at $386.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $373.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

