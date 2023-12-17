Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Short Interest Down 6.8% in November

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 15th total of 8,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 12.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. StockNews.com raised Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.78.

DK traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Delek US has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DK. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Delek US by 0.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Delek US by 35.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Delek US by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

