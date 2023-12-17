Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Denison Mines Corp. (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.97 and traded as high as C$2.46. Denison Mines shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 2,879,615 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on DML shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.90 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Cormark lifted their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.90 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.30 target price on Denison Mines and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.91.

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$2.77 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 485.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Denison Mines news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 1,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.17, for a total transaction of C$3,472,000.00. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

