dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF) Short Interest Update

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,208,900 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 1,363,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days.

dentalcorp Price Performance

DNTCF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,171. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

About dentalcorp

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

