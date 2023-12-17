Dentgroup LLC Buys 8,901 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after purchasing an additional 117,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 25,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.69 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.93.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

