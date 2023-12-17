Dentgroup LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Dentgroup LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

