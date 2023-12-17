Dentgroup LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dentgroup LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Dentgroup LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFG opened at $94.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

