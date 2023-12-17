Dentgroup LLC Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dentgroup LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,952,000 after buying an additional 1,513,160 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $74.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.23 and a 1-year high of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

