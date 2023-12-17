Dentgroup LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $40.32.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

