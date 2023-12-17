Dentgroup LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,338,000 after acquiring an additional 869,759 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,171,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,740,000 after purchasing an additional 816,830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.14.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

