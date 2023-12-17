Dentgroup LLC Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 544.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 84.6% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.93.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

