Dentgroup LLC Invests $209,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 787 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in FedEx by 144.8% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $281.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.75. The stock has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $284.52.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.