Dentgroup LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $257.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.39. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $258.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

