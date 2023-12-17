Dentgroup LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Dentgroup LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

