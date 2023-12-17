Dentgroup LLC Sells 3,640 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Dentgroup LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $121.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.09 and a 52 week high of $122.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

