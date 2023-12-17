Dentgroup LLC Sells 485 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWP opened at $103.04 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $103.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $94.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

