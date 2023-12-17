Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Short Interest Update

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the November 15th total of 211,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DWVYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($25.61) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,196.67.

OTCMKTS:DWVYF remained flat at $27.29 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.59. Derwent London has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $27.29.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

