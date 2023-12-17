Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 34,996 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,996 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.38% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 92.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.91 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

