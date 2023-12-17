Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $8,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEM. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 934.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,228,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,053 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,911,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,902,000 after buying an additional 711,107 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,370,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,154,000 after buying an additional 459,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,249,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,204,000 after buying an additional 439,814 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $30.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a market cap of $986.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $31.59.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

