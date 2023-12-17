Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,350,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares during the period. Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 523,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after acquiring an additional 16,052 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,695,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.87. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $29.97 and a one year high of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

