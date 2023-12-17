Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $197.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.91 and its 200 day moving average is $182.46. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $200.04.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

