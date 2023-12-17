Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 389.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

BNDW opened at $69.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.41. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $69.91.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1574 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.