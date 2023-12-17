Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 10,969 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.56% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,664,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,720,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $43.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $45.56.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

