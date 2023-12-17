Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,664 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 233,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 924,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,997,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 305,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $32.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

