Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 85 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,188,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,951,000 after buying an additional 194,936 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,682,000 after buying an additional 18,276 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $144.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.67. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

