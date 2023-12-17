Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the third quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 64,207 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $264,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 12.3% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 155,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,822,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.1% during the third quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $96.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 40.12%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

