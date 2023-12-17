Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $15.30 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

