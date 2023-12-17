Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,125 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,407,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,821,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,726,000.

NYSEARCA LIT opened at $49.32 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $45.80 and a 52 week high of $72.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

