Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 95.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,719,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,591,000 after buying an additional 837,703 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 519.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 804,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,561,000 after buying an additional 674,580 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,538,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 161.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,510,000.

Shares of NASDAQ XT opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $46.13 and a one year high of $59.23.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

