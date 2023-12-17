Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

MAR stock opened at $221.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.37 and a 52-week high of $222.15.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

