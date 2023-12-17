Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $210.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $213.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.