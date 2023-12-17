Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $115.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

