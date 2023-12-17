Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 395,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,735,000 after buying an additional 32,821 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.3% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.74 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

