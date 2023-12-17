Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.21.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $356,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,609.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $693,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,000. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

