Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,452 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $405.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $259.73 and a 12 month high of $406.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $376.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.84.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

