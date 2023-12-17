Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 194,234 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 96.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194,234 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.26 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1862 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

