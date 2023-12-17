Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 311 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $216.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.26. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $170.80 and a 12 month high of $217.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

