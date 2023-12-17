Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 355 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PKW opened at $97.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.46. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $98.86.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

