Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $10.60 Million Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 348,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,598,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth about $366,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,795.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,599,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,145,000 after buying an additional 3,410,033 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7,372.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,553,000 after buying an additional 1,107,197 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,019,000 after buying an additional 886,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $20,430,000.

Shares of PAVE stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.92. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

