Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,033 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 285,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 364.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 207,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 162,507 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 146,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares during the period.

LMBS stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

